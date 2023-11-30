The Rapid Response Unit of the Forestry Commission on Wednesday, conducted an operation in the Anwiaso East Forest Reserve, at Manse, near Diaso in the Bibiani Forest District in the Western North Region.

The operation was to flush out illegal miners who had entered the reserve with heavy machinery and were destroying the forest cover and polluting water bodies which are believed to be backed by some political authorities in the district.

The Armed Unit of the Commission arrested 10 illegal miners during the operation.

The team completely destroyed two excavators and two heavy-duty electrical plants found at the illegal mining site.

The suspects have been sent to the Dunkwa Police station for security reasons.

They will be transported later to the appropriate police jurisdiction in the Western North Region to face the full rigors of the law.

The Coordinator of the Rapid Response Unit, Samuel Darko-Akonor, has warned other perpetrators to put a stop to such criminal activities.

He added that, the unit is prepared to carry the fight to them in order to save the forest and water bodies.