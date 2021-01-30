The surge in covid-19 cases in the country has necessitated the disinfection of major prisons in the country by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The disinfection, which forms part of Zoomlion’s Corporate Social Responsibility dubbed:’ Free Community Disinfection Campaign’ is to help combat the new variant of the virus head-on and rid the Prisons of any covid-19 inclinations.

After the launch of the Free Community Disinfection exercise a few days ago which saw the Headquarters of Ghana Prisons Service at Osu-Accra being disinfected, the Nsawam Prison was the second beneficiary prison to be disinfected.

Zoomlion disinfecting Nsawam Prison

At the Nsawam Prisons on Saturday (January 30, 2020), Zoomlion used its atomisers and hand-held disinfection machines to disinfect all facets of the prison including offices, male and female cells and the surroundings of the prison.

Addressing the media after the disinfection, the Project Co-ordinator for Jospong/Zoomlion Free Community Disinfection Campaign, Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, explained that the campaign is to confront the virus through disinfection in order to ensure safety in the prisons.

According to her, the new variant of the virus is dangerous, hence the need for disinfection at the prison to ensure the safety of the inmates.

“We have taken a week away to disinfect institutions that would call us to come and disinfect their institutions and we are doing it at no charge,” she emphasised.

“…And any institution that has not benefitted from the free community exercise can call this number 0302953725,” she announced.

Mrs Ashitey later gave the assurance that the company will stop at nothing to ensure that Ghana is safe from the deadly pandemic.