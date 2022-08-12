Zoomlion Ghana Limited has threatened legal action against Vice President of IMANI AFRICA, Bright Simons.

This comes on the back of allegations that Zoomlion is in charge of a yet-to-be implemented towing levy by the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU).

The Union announced the imposition of a towing insurance service on all their members without a membership ballot, effective October 2022.

Following this, Bright Simons alleged that Zoomlion had cut a deal with the Union.

But in a statement released by Zoomlion said it has no deal or connection with any road towing programme.

“We find the tweet firstly by Bright Simons and by Ghana Web unfortunate and repulsively regrettable especially where there was no fact checking from Zoomlion Ghana Limited before the publications,” the statement read.

It has therefore demanded a retraction and an apology from Mr. Simons, failure to do so, they have cautioned will trigger legal action.

“We, therefore, wish to demand a retraction and an apology from Bright Simons and Ghanaweb on the said publication as quickly as possible otherwise, we shall take legal action to address the matter.”

Read the full statement below: