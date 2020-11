Popular Zimbabwean socialite Ginimbi Kadungure who died in an accident on Sunday, November 8, while driving his Rolls Royce Wraith was buried in a Versace coffin on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

It’s alleged that the Versace coffin costs between $5000 to $12000.

The late Ginimbi Kadungure is said to have bought the coffin a week before the tragic accident.

The social media star died with two others including the popular and Video Vixen Mitchelle Amuli known as Moana.

Below are the photos