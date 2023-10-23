The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has donated a number of relief items and medical supplies to persons who have been affected by the ongoing Akosombo Dam spillage.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings embarked on a visit to several flood-affected areas, including Sogakope, Vume, Sokpoe, Dabala, and other communities in the South Tongu District.

Residents in these communities have had to endure considerable hardships due to the flooding, a consequence of the Akosombo Dam spillage and rising water levels in the Volta River.

The relief items donated by the MP encompass blankets, clothing, food, clean drinking water, and hygiene products, all intended to provide essential support to those who have been displaced by the floods.

In addition to these items, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also ensured that crucial medical supplies were made available to ensure that healthcare facilities in the region could continue to serve the affected population without interruption.

While distributing the relief items, the politician conveyed her heartfelt concern and sympathy for the affected residents.

“It is truly heart-wrenching to witness the suffering of our people in the wake of this devastating flood. As their representative, I believe it is my duty to offer assistance during these trying times,” she said.

The legislator also underscored the importance of a collaborative effort to address the aftermath of the floods.

She stated, “We are working closely with local authorities and organisations to provide immediate relief and to formulate long-term strategies for mitigating the impact of such disasters in the future.”

The flood-affected communities expressed deep gratitude for Dr Agyeman-Rawlings’ timely intervention.

Local leaders commended her unwavering commitment to the welfare of her people as a true daughter of the soil, acknowledging that her donation would go a long way in helping them rebuild their lives and cope with the challenges they currently face.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also assured her constituents that she would advocate for measures to bolster the region’s resilience to such disasters in the future.