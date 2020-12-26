The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Zabzugu Constituency in the Northern Region is challenging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to collate the Zabzugu parliamentary results openly if they believe they won that seat.

They accused the NDC of sleeping on the job instead of policing the collated pink sheets when the Electoral Commission (EC) in Zabzugu deferred declaration and moved to the Regional EC office where the results were declared.

The EC, on December 8, deferred the declaration of the Zabazugu constituency results following a scuffle between the agents of the NDC and the NPP over the results of some polling stations during the collation.

This forced the EC in Zabzugu to move the results to Tamale where the results were declared but since the declaration, the NDC has accused the EC of chinning out inaccurate results and are demanding a re-collation.

A protest was held last week by supporters of the NDC to demand the re-collation. But addressing a press conference, the Constituency Secretary of the NPP Imoro Hudu said it was their duty to dispel the misinformation that something untoward happened when the Zabzugu constituency parliamentary and presidential results were announced at the regional collation center.

He questioned where the NDC party agents were when the results were been collated adding that whiles the NPP agents kept vigilance at the regional collation center till the end of the process the NDC agents on the other hand left and so cannot turn around and blamed the EC for their own lack of interest in the process.

Imoro Hudu accused the NDC of exhibiting incompetence when it comes to election-related matters indicating that their MP-elect, Jabaah John Bennam won the parliamentary elections convincingly with a vote margin of 2,949.

He also accused the NDC candidate Alhassan Umar Abaako of refusing to sign the parliamentary summary sheet any time he loses an election citing 2012 as an example. Mr. Hudu said the NDC has lost credibility when it comes to results collation.

Mr. Imoro said it was ironic that the NDC has no problem with the Savelugu results which were declared on similar grounds but has issues with that of Zabzugu.

He said the C. I. 127 regulation 37 is clear on the appointment of counting agents and counting of votes and therefore called on the NDC to stop the defeat antics of creating a state of insecurity in the constituency.