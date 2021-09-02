Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, has been appointed the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

The singer made the announcement in a post via his Instagram account on Wednesday night.

He also thanked the Governor for finding him worthy to handle such a position, adding that he will do his best and carry out his duties diligently.

“It’s forward ever and backward never. I have been appointed the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.

“I thank God who made this possible and also my Governor for finding me worthy to handle this position,” he said.

He rose to fame after winning the first season of Project Fame West Africa and is best known for his hit single ‘Kukere.’

Iyanya became very popular in Ghana after dating actress Yvonne Nelson.