A Nigerian Youth leader has been put behind bars for using distasteful words on President Buhari and his secretary.

Ikamu Hamidu Kato, an Adamawa state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party Youth Leader, has been handed a one-year jail sentence for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.



In a viral video he shared on social media on 10th of July, 2021, Kato described President Buhari and Boss Mustapha as “useless human beings” and he specifically called the SGF a “Bastard and a Dog”.

The PDP youth leader in Hong council area was handed the jail sentence after being arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court on Monday, August 2, by the Department of State Security.

The prosecution, which provided two witnesses, a DSS operative Zayyanu Adamu and Husseini Nakura, chairman of Adamawa State Concern Citizen, also tendered a confessional statement of Kato and a USB drive as exhibit.



Kato, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to one year in prison for insulting President Buhari and another one year for insulting Boss Mustapha after being found guilty of inciting public disturbance.



Chief magistrate Dimas Elishama ruled that both sentences are to run concurrently with an option of N25,000 fine.