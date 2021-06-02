A member of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) Youth Working Group in West Africa, Amos Kwofie, popularly known as Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa in the media fraternity, has charged African Journalists Unions to make the youth part and parcel of their associations to ensure continuity.



Taking his turn as a panel on the topic ‘Investing in Youth: Recruitment of Young Journalists and Online Journalists – National Experiences and Exchange of Good Practices’ in Accra, the multiple award-winning journalist pressed on the need to involve young people to enhance progressiveness and efficiency.



The 2019 Best Reporter on Transport and Road Safety at the 25th Ghana Journalists’ Association Awards made a case for young persons’ involvement in policy decisions across the continent.



The Adom TV/FM journalist opined that with the advent of digitalisation, doing the old things and expecting fruitful results will leave Africa in the dark.



Meanwhile, the Director of International Federation of Journalists Africa Regional Office, Pa Louis Thomasi, charged the conference and union leaders to make provisions for young people in leadership positions.



He underscored the need for leaders to employ smart and strategic means to let young journalists see the need to be part of Unions.



He added that IFJ is working around the clock to ensure that this becomes a reality to help advance the course of journalists on the continent.



Among the persons on the panel were Abbas Tahir, who is the President of UJT – Chad and Said Mwanga, the Deputy Secretary-General, JAWUTA – Tanzania.



The conference is on the theme ‘Building Stronger Unions to Enhance Journalism and Media Freedom.’