A video of a young Ghanaian man hiding to record in between the things of a female passenger in a Kufour Bus has made Ghanaians angry.

The young man, who wore a red t-shirt over a pair of black trousers, had his nose mask on with a knapsack.

He sat in front of the fair-complexioned lady whose thighs could only be seen, and started recording the middle of the lady’s thighs.

He pretended as if he was getting something from the ground, but while doing so, positioned the phone so well in order to capture everything so vividly.

The video has angered some Ghanaians on social media and they have reacted.

Official, for instance, insulted the boy in the Akan language calling him a fool: officialbeliever__: “Kwasiakwa.”

Tanty felt sad: tantyawo: “Ahhh this is sad.”

Ayorkor wondered what the boy aims to achieve with his action: a.yorkor_: “Ah so what will he get????like ah???.”

Tasty could only scream OMG: tastyfeet_collection: “OmG.”

Ofori opined that whoever recorded the video should have stopped the guy from that: ofori_waa.xx: “But why won’t the person recording the guy stop and draw the attention of the passengers in the public transport instead? Sigh.”

Carbonu was misled: michaelcarbonu: “I actually thought he was protecting the bag.”

Source: Yen