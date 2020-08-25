Attention has been drawn to a group of young men in Ghana after they released a video displaying bundles of cash.

The video, which is beginning to trend, was on the official Instagram handle of Celebritiesbuzzgh.

In it, the young men were spotted sitting casually by a long table that was fully-stuffed with huge bundles of GHC 10 and GHC 20 notes.

Usually, it is the likes of Shatta Wale and other renowned people in Ghana who show off money understandably and this has got many people wondering how the young men came into such amounts of money.

The only tag the video carries is ‘hardworking’ youth, which has gotten social media users reacting.

_zikhay interestingly pointed out that: This ain’t no cash.

Hamzaiddrisu said: ya are funny no hard working guy will show cash like this…….if u know u know

joshua.ehun found it hilarious Lol hardworking indeed.

Source: Yen