A young girl has died after suffering a ‘medical episode’ at a secondary school in Hertfordshire.

The schoolgirl, whose age is unknown, was rushed to a nearby hospital after falling ill at Marriotts School in Stevenage yesterday.

Herts Police told the Sun she became unresponsive at around 1.45pm.

Paramedics had scrambled to the scene but she passed away shortly afterwards.

Police confirmed her death is not being treated as suspicious, though enquiries were being carried out into the circumstances of her death.

No further details about the tragedy have yet been released.

The girl’s parents are being supported by police and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

It has also been asked that people do not speculate on social media.

In a statement, Herts Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service at around 1.45pm (Thursday 29 April) to advise they were attending a medical episode at Marriotts School in Brittain Way, Stevenage.”

Marriotts School caters for more than 1,300 pupils between the ages of 11 and 18.