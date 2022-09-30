Ronald Fred Niwagira Mwine, known in Ugandan football circles as, Ronnie Santos has cursed Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala, following his move to the Ghana Premier League side.

Speaking in an interview, Mwine claimed Mukwala stabbed him in the back over his transfer from URA Football Club to Kotoko.

“Mukwala, I respect you a lot as my brother but I can assure you, you will not succeed in Ghana,” a bitter Santos said as reported by Citi Sports.

“God is not stupid, I played a very big role in keeping this deal alive by lying to the Kotoko official that you had deals in Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe which improved your value.

“You can’t betray me like that. How do you go with other agents, get money and fail to recognize my efforts?” he stated.

Mukwala is yet to score for Asante Kotoko since his arrival at the reigning Ghana Ghana Premier League champions after four competitive appearances — 2 in CAF Champions League and 2 Premier League outings — this season so far.

He came under pressure following his missed chances against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium.