Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George, has asserted that the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, should not assume the seat of the Speaker, Alban Bagbin in his absence.

Mr George commented when the Deputy Speaker said he was not a Speaker while submitting his ruling over the 2022 budget on Tuesday, 30th November in Parliament.

“If you claim you are not a Speaker, you have absolutely no business presiding over the House, Simple,’’ he wrote.

On December 1, the Deputy Speaker, presiding over the House,

explained that he counted himself as an MP for the Majority to get 138 members needed to approve the 2022 budget despite assuming the role of Speakership.

He argued that the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, is not an MP and cannot be part of a quorum, but he can since he represents a constituency.

He again added that presiding over the House does not take away his right as a legislator.