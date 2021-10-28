On any day, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, thinks his party the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot beat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it comes to spreading lies, falsehood, and propaganda.

That, he said was because the NDC as a party, its leadership, and members have specialised in the art of propaganda.

The only tools that he said can be used to fight their propaganda and lies are facts and figures.

This was during the closing ceremony of a training and orientation workshop for the newly appointed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in Accra on Wednesday.

He has, therefore, urged the newly appointed MMDCEs to be proactive in informing the people about the various projects and interventions being rolled out by the Akufo-Addo-led government, insisting that “the upcoming 2024 elections are going to be fought at the local level and so you need to know the projects we have done in your districts and be proactive in telling the people.”

“The NDC is very good at propaganda. They’re specialists in that and so the only way we can counter the propaganda is with facts and data because they’re afraid of that,” Dr Bawumia added.

He said the delivery tracker that captured the various government’s projects would be upgraded with a new version so that the assemblies could directly update it with new projects.

He, therefore, entreated the MMDCEs to work very hard to transform the economic fortunes of the people for the better, saying; “so approach your work with confidence and seriousness because our record will, and always be superior to that of the NDC’s record.”

He mentioned some flagship initiatives rolled out by the Akufo-Addo-led administration during the first term and new ones being undertaken now to improve service delivery.

The orientation, organized by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation, is intended to equip the MMDCEs with knowledge and skills to provide efficient leadership at the local level.

The event was on the theme: ‘Building Successful Leadership for Local Economic Transformation and Improved Service Delivery’, which enabled them to network and share ideas towards the government’s transformation agenda.

“The Akufo-Addo-led government wants to transform Ghana and so what government has done since assuming office is to decentralize development and ensure inclusion.

“This is what has underpinned the philosophy and economic strategy of governance of this country so that no part of the country is left behind in terms of access to development,” Dr Bawumia emphasised.

He stated that the government was putting together a database for farmers and fisherfolk across the country towards the digitization of fertilizer and pre-mix fuel distributions to curb corrupt practices.