Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George has warned the Spanish Embassy over alleged plans to bless a gay marriage.

According to him, the Embassy are only guests in Ghana and will not be allowed to change or undermine traditions and customs.

Though it is not clear where the MP had his information from, he announced plans to write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to inform them about the issue.

“Dear Spanish Embassy in Ghana, I am currently on an official assignment outside the jurisdiction. I would be addressing your letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Ghana indicating your intent to ‘bless’ same sex marriages in Ghana. Be minded that you are simply guests of our Country,” Mr George tweeted.

He added: “I want to personally urge the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to rise up to the task before his committee and allow the process to proceed with any further hindrance. It is the least service he can render to his Constituents and Nation.”

The outspoken MP is part of eight MPs that have jointly sponsored a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.

The bill, which they term a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

It is currently before the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament for consideration and subsequent report to plenary for an onward decision on same.

The other members of parliament that joined in presenting the bill include, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).