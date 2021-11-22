Pure and Innocent, we were born into this universe as infants devoid of the knowledge of right or wrong.

As toddlers, we occupied ourselves with the wonder of any object or image presented before us. Over time we grew into adolescents and teenagers with a degree of curiosity about this world and our place in it.

Unfortunately, in the process of discovering our identity outside or within the scopes of formal education, family, religion or social groups, we accidentally murdered the pure and innocent infant we entered into this universe as, and that is tragic.

Although it wasn’t our fault, we had to adapt to a harsh world with no place for the innocent inner child to survive. However, it is our responsibility to realize the power of our childlike attributes and harness it to create a better society. One in which childlike faith, love, equality, respect, expression, blissful passion and zero anxiety thrive.

According to Michael Jackson’s words, The magic, the wonder, the mystery, and the innocence of the child’s heart are the seeds of creativity that will heal the world. In their innocence, young children know themselves to be light and love; if we allow them, they teach us to see ourselves the same way.

Although it is improbable to begin electing children in public offices and seats of influence, a society of peace and love can be manifested into existence if we return to our childlike nature that ridiculous pop-culture trends, systemic racism, terrorism, rape, false religions forced us to maim.

I believe that the inner child in everyone is still conscious, breathing silently in a grown body, and it is time to wake them up so that the malicious grey color of life’s cruel reality can be replaced with blue skies by childlike humanity. Thus, to achieve utopia and gain an acquittal of the committed murder.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.