Yoo Naa gifts Buipewura Jinapor a horse

The Paramount Chief of Savelugu Traditional Area, Na Bakpeng Yoo Naa Abdulai Andani, continues to grow his relationship with the Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II.

Both chiefs, who have on record graced each other’s festivals, set a good precedence for other traditional rulers in the north to emulate to foster togetherness and eschew the erroneous impression that chiefs in the north are at war with each other.

Another singular gesture that caught attention was the donation of a horse by Yoo Naa to the Buipewura who could be seen taking a test ride at his palace.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Buipewura Jinapor II is seen beaming with smiles as he sits on the dressed horse which walks around his palace with his subjects hailing him.

A resident of the area, who could not keep calm about the Yoo Naa’s gesture, wrote “thank you Ŋyeb Yoo Naa for this wonderful gift. May God continue to strengthen the ties between the two kingdoms.”

Historically, horses were used in war. The horse riders who were warriors were armed with swords and iron spears. In war, the horsemen acted as cavalry. Chiefs ride the horses to durbars and other important functions.