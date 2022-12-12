If you’re planning on easing the year-long stress in a way that would crack your ribs while reminiscing on the birth of Christ, then the destination is the National Theatre come Sunday.

On December 18, patrons would relive the historic events in Bethlehem of the circumstances leading to the birth of Christ, kind courtesy a stage play by Adom TV, for the annual Nine Lessons and Carols.

The theme for the drama is ‘Yesu Mpe Dede’.

As usual, Kumawood stars will collaborate to bring the drama to life as they treat patrons to a humorous version of the birth of Christ.

The likes of Don Little, Michael Afranie, Matilda Asare, Oteele, Kyinkyinaa Twan, Papa Kumasi, Wayoosi, Otali, Okomfo Kolegae and many others would star in the play.

Who plays the role of the royal family; Jesus, Mary and Joseph? Who will the three wise men be? The answer lies at the National Theatre on December 18.

Also performing is the Akua Akyere Memorial Youth Choir, alongside gospel musician MOG and Krymi.

TV personalities and radio presenters, among other celebrities, are definitely not left out as they have been booked to read the 9 lessons of Christmas.

Adom TV’s Nine Lessons and Carols starts at 7:00pm prompt at a cool rate of GHS 30.

To get advanced electronic ticket please dial *713*003# on all networks or visit the Adom TV/FM front desk to buy one.