Yaya Toure is backing former Ivory Coast team-mate Didier Drogba’s bid to become president of the Ivorian Football Association (FIF).

“It’s time for change in our football. It needs modernity,” said Toure.

“When I say I support Drogba, it’s also for the good of the country, to have a former player of his kind investing himself in Africa.”

Drogba represented his country 105 times and announced his intention to run for the post back in September.

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, no date has been scheduled for the election.

The former Ivory Coast captain faces competition from incumbent Sory Diabate and FIF vice-president Idriss Diallo.

Despite support from Toure, not all players have backed Drogba’s bid. The union of former Ivorian football players have backed Diabate over Drogba.

Speaking on his Instagram page, Toure told his followers, “Didier was my big brother, my captain. People talked a lot about us but we were always calm, wise. We know each other.

“Too many people tried to criticise him, the press, fans.”

Current players from Ivory Coast will be given an opportunity to vote and Toure, the four-time African footballer of the year who led his country to victory in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations said: “I know he is looking for support and I hope he will get it from some of the voters, presidents of clubs or AFI (Ivorian Association of Football Players).