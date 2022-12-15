Kumawood actor Samuel Yaw Dabo is under a new identity after receiving special prayers from the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

Dabo, who has fallen in love with Islam, after witnessing the World Cup in Qatar, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit in the Chief Imam.

Unlike the many visitors who are received at the lobby, Yaw Dabo was welcomed inside the chambers of Sheik Sharubutu.

He was on his knees while the Imam said special blessings into his life in the presence of other Islamic clerics.

Thereafter, he was gifted a praying mat, books and other items.

Speaking after the session, Yaw Dabo said he has taken up a new name as Ibrahim Inyass, despite being a Christian and a church elder.

Watch video below: