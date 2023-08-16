Ghana Premier League side, Aduana FC, has named Yaw Acheampong as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

Acheampong, who is a former Elmina Sharks coach replaces Paa Kwesi Fabin who has left the club to join Legon Cities.

The two-time Ghana Premier League winners settled on the 49-year-old for the role as they aim to win the Ghana Premier League title.

In a statement, Aduana FC said, “We’re delighted to introduce Yaw Acheampong as the fresh Head Coach of Aduana FC. With his wealth of experience and skills, we’re filled with optimism for a triumphant journey ahead.”

Acheampong has a wealth of experience on the domestic scene with stints at Medeama, Elmina Sharks, and Eleven Wonders, among others.

The Dormaa-based side finished last season on a patchy note which saw them relinquish their lead at the summit of the table as Medeama SC became eventual winners of the title.

Aduana will open their 2023/24 season with an away game against FC Samartex 1996.