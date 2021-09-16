A private legal practitioner in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Acheampong Boafo, has been elected as the new national president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Mr Boafo polled 605 votes, representing 52.83%, to beat his competitor Efua Ghartey who had 540 votes, representing 47.16% for the position at the Association’s annual conference held in Bolgatanga on Wednesday, September 15.

His victory brought jubilation among his colleagues, who exhibited their joy with music and dance at the Fountain Gate Chapel headquarters at Bolga.

The election, which was held both virtually and in-person, saw the position of the National Vice President going to Kwasi Amoako Adjei who garnered 656 votes, representing 57.44%.

He defeated Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo, who had 486 votes, representing 42.55%.

For the treasurer position, Nana Serwaa Acheampong, polled 694 votes, representing 61.30%, while her competitor, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, had 438 votes, representing 38.69%.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary and Public Relations Officer positions went unopposed to Kwaku Gyau Baffour and Saviour Quarcoo Kudze.

A handing over ceremony is scheduled for November 2021 for the elected candidate to commence their three-year tenure.

Profile of Acheampong Boafo

Mr Boafo is a Kumasi-based legal practitioner from the S.K. Boafo Partners and Associates (Gye Nyame Chambers) and has a wealth of experience as the current National Secretary of the Association and former President, Vice President, Secretary and Social Secretary of the Ashanti Regional Bar at various periods spanning a total of about 15 years.

As National Secretary, he played a key role in establishing a customised ICT platform that enhanced access to Continuing Legal Education seminars for lawyers and simplified payment of members’ dues. In addition, he reduced the processing time for renewal of the license for lawyers Bar Registration certificates.

Among others, Mr Boafo’s goal is to enhance ICT for the more efficient administration of the Bar, expansion of the Bar Centre to incorporate leisure facilities and welfare improvement for all lawyers, including young and female lawyers.