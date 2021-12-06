The Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Yaa Naa Abukari II, today commended the enactment of the RoCHA Prize Ghana Celebration while expressing his excitement to participate in the ceremony.

Speaking to the B-Heck AfricaAlliance Head, Mr Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr. as he welcomed the novelty, the Overlord of Dagbon voiced his pleasure at the recognition, and praised B-HeCK Africa for the laudable initiative saying, “such a drive is a dream come through for Dagbon since there is a mechanism in place as Dagbon development fund with a core objective to identity the need of the Dagbon people vis-a-vis projects that will enhance the development of Dagbon and provide jobs for its youth, hence this is an opportunity to make a great collaboration through the RoCHA PRIZE GHANA SOCIAL CHANGE PROJECT to foster development and grant them support to embark on relevant developmental initiatives such as their most desired multipurpose satellite campus project for UDS which they have already alloted a 500-acre land for its establishment and awaits funding support from philanthropic organisations such as B-Heck Africa and the likes.

Yaa Naa Abukari further added that, if there could be many such gestures from institutions in Ghana, rural development would significantly improve and complement the government’s efforts towards national growth.

He then urged B-HeCK Africa and its leadership to not limit the initiative to their organisation and affiliations alone but do well to robe in more institutions and partners as much as they can to further fortify the laudable act and expand its coverage and impact.

Yaa Naa said he is very elated at the fact that traditional rulers can also have the opportunity to initiate very relevant projects for their community and its people’s wellbeing with neutral organisations and individuals at the back without just relying only on what the government offers.

Mr Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr, the head of the alliance and the delegation, appreciated the Overlord for his hospitality and lauded him for the great strides made towards development in his area, especially the setting up of the Dagbon Development Fund and the astute committee in place and pledged the organisation’s continues support for the fund’s activities even after this official engagement since the core objective of the RoCHA Prize Ghana enterprise is all about inspiring such efforts from traditional rulers across Africa to foster quality socio-economic enhancement and livelihood in Africa.

The RoCHA Prize Ghana delegation, led by Mr Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr, after the session with Yaa Naa Abukari II, also paid a courtesy call on the Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamudu where he also expressed his knowledge of the RoCHA Prize Ghana Celebration and showed his appreciation to B-Heck Africa NGOs Alliance for not leaving out the North but really recognising the good works they are also doing as the custodians of the land for the development of the area.