Mexican actor, Adan Canto best known for his roles in US TV shows like Designated Survivor and films including X-Men: Days of Future Past, has died at the age of 42.

According to his publicist, Canto died Monday after suffering from appendiceal cancer.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many,” Jennifer Allen said in a statement.

Canto’s wife Stephanie Ann posted a photo of the couple, a Bible passage and the words: “Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon.”

Canto was the national security adviser in Designated Survivor alongside Kiefer Sutherland, who paid tribute to the actor as “such a wonderful spirit”.

“As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace,” he added.

In a joint statement, Fox and Warner Bros Television described him as “a wonderful actor and dear friend”.

“Most recently, he lit up the screen in The Cleaning Lady with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability,” the broadcasters said.

“This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

Canto made his breakthrough in the US in Fox thriller The Following with Kevin Bacon in 2013, and appeared in ABC sitcom Mixology and drama Blood & Oil.

He also appeared as Colombian politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla in Netflix’s Narcos, and his film credits included spy thriller Agent Game in 2022.