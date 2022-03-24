The Aurum Institute Ghana, an NGO aimed at combating Tuberculosis (TB) has called on the government to bring it’s attention to the disease and help in the fight.

With TB being one of the main killer infectious diseases that inflict with devastating consequences on the lives of many, Aurum Institute is calling for more advocacy and further commitment.

They made the call while joining the world to mark Tuberculosis Day 2022 under the theme ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives.’

Per the National TB Control Programme 2020 Annual Report, currently in Ghana, 44,000 new cases, 15,000 TB related deaths, 870 drug resistant TB cases are reported per year.

This, the institute believes could be curbed if the government redoubles their support to curtail missed opportunities for early diagnosis and treatment through proactive investments in all areas of TB management.

Aurum Institute Ghana has since 2019 collaborated closely with the National TB and AIDS Control Programmes in mitigating the burden of TB in Ghana.

Through the Unitaid funded IMPAACT4TB project, Aurum Institute Ghana has played a leading role in the prevention of TB and the adoption of a shorter course preventive therapy called 3HP.

Country Director of Aurum Institute Ghana, Dr Kwame Essah, said they commit to a positive investment to save lives and end TB through its flagship program in TPT implementation and other key programs in TB control.

“The availability of 3HP in Ghana is great news in the response to TB infection control. This convenient short course TPT compliments the efforts of government and results in greater compliance to treatment,” he said.

He reminded that this year’s theme is a call to action for TB, especially given the current

focus of attention on the COVID-19 pandemic.