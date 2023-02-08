Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have officially submitted their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup – 100 years after the inaugural tournament was held in Montevideo.

The four South American nations have called for the World Cup to return to “where football was born”.

They will compete with a joint bid from Spain and Portugal and possible bids from Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will co-host the 2026 World Cup.

“The 2030 World Cup is not just another World Cup, it deserves a celebration with recognition for 100 years,” said Alejandro Dominguez, South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) president.

“We are convinced that Fifa has an obligation to honour the memory of those who came before us, believed in greatness, and made the first World Cup,” he added.

Two-time winners Uruguay won the first World Cup as hosts when it was held in the country’s capital Montevideo in 1930.

Argentina, the 1978 hosts, were crowned world champions for a third time at Qatar in 2022. Chile also previously hosted in 1962.

Argentine Football Association (Afa) president Claudio Tapia said: “As world champions, we carry out this launch, which is the dream of all South Americans – not only on the centenary of the first edition but because of the passion with which we live football.”

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez also said on Twitter that neighbouring Bolivia would be asked to join “this dream”.