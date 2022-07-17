President Akufo-Addo has charged newly elected executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hit the ground running in the party’s quest to ‘Break the 8’.

According to him, the goal of the NPP is to “help deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people”.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he stated that the unity of the party is essential to its success, therefore all members must unite to build a unified front in order to retain power in 2024.

“We have elected a team of Officers with a deep attachment to the timeless values and principles of the Party and its tradition, and who will steer affairs of the party for the next four years. They are the national face and voice of our Party, and they will set the tone and the pace of our election campaign in 2024.

As I indicated on Saturday, the NPP is at its best when we are united and operating as a focused entity. I, thus, urge all in the NPP to unite strongly behind our new national officers, for it is only by working together that we can “Break the Eight”, and help deliver progress and prosperity to the Ghanaian people”, the President said.

