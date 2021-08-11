Work on 101 district hospitals to start next week - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says funds are now available for work to begin on the construction of the 101 district hospitals he promised last year.

He told a gathering of chiefs and people of Berekum on the first day of his two-day working visit to the Bono Region that, the availability of lands and funds will now pave the way for the sod-cutting next week for the projects. This, he said, will help promote quality healthcare delivery amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, Paramount Chief of Berekum, expressed his gratitude to Nana Akufo-Addo for honouring his promise of asphalting the Berekum town roads and the successful completion of the one District one factory at Domfete at Berekum.

Paramount Chief of Berekum, Daasebre, Dr Amankona Diawuo II

He, however, appealed to the President to provide a University for Berekum, especially a Vocational and Technical University to train the youth in employable skills.

Responding to the concerns and appeals of the Chief, the President said, “lands have been secured, contractors have been selected, and funds for the project are also readily available, therefore, I will cut the sod next week for the commencement of the project.”

President Akufo-Addo also said Berekum has a well-known College of Education, thus, he would have to talk to the Ministry of Education as to whether it could be transformed into a technical vocational institute as requested or they would have to put up an entirely new university.

He also applauded the people gathered at the Berekum Palace for adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols, especially the wearing of face mask and urged citizens to continue to help curtail the spread of the virus.

The President said the government is working hard to secure more vaccines with the hope of vaccinating 20,000,000 Ghanaians by the end of the year.

The President also thanked the people of Berekum for their contributions to his second-term victory with two parliamentary seats in both Berekum East and West constituencies.

Later at a short ceremony, the President commissioned the $16m WEDDI Africa Tomato processing factory and Agro farms at Domfete in the Berekum West District under the 1D1F.

He also paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Wamfie in the Dormaa East District and inspected a 40.7km Wamfie Adiembra Antwikrom feeder road.

James Oppong, the Bono Regional Manager, feeder roads, explained that the contract is in two phases. The first phase, 0-21.2km which started in June, 2021 will end in December, 2022 at a cost of GH¢25.3m, while 21.2km to 36.5km started in January, 2021 will end in January, 2022 at a cost of ¢21.3m.

He said when completed, it will serve a lot of farming communities to cart their farm produce to the markets as it connects to Sunyani and the Ahafo Region.

The President was accompanied by Ministers of state and other appointees and national and regional executives of the New Patriotic Party.