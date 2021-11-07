An Adentan Circuit Court has ordered the arrest of a 32-year-old trader who was found in possession of 200 pieces of fake ¢5 notes.

Patience Mettson, had gone to a mobile money vendor to put the money, totalling ¢1,000 on her money wallet but the vendor who saw the notes to be fake apprehended her and sent her to the Police.

Patience, who was on Police enquiry bail, was absent when the matter was called on Thursday.

The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, prayed the court for a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, obliged the prosecution’s request and issued the warrant.

The Court, however, adjourned the matter sine die, saying whenever the accused person was arrested, she should be put before the Court.

Patience is being held on a charge of possession of fake currency.

The prosecution told the Court that the complainant was a mobile money vendor residing at Oyarifa, while the accused also lives at Owusu Ansah, a suburb of Oyarifa.

The prosecution said on August 14, this year, the complainant arrested and brought the accused person together with GHC5 denominations totalling ¢1,000 to the Police Station.

The prosecution said the accused had gone to the complainant’s shop at about 8:30 pm the same day requesting that the amount be paid into her mobile money wallet.

It said in an attempt to count the money, the complainant suspected them to be fake and nabbed the accused where the two went to the Police station together with the notes.

The prosecution said the exhibits were sent to the Bank of Ghana for examination where it was confirmed to be fake notes.

He said the accused admitted having the fake notes but denied knowing that they were fake.