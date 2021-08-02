A Nigerian lady’s act of faith is on the lips of Christians who have prayed for her heart desire to come into reality.

The yet-to-be-identified woman attracted the stares of the congregation when she attended Sunday service, wearing a wedding dress.

A Facebook user, who doubles as the daughter of the Senior Pastor wrote that the reason behind the rather unusual outfit is that the lady is advertising herself as a single woman in search of a husband.

She wrote that on her flight from England to Nigeria, she had the vision to exercise that act of faith, in order to receive a marital breakthrough.

Not only did she dress as such, but the lady also sat at the front row and participated fully in the day’s activity.