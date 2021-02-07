A woman received a ‘Certificate of Participation’ from her boyfriend immediately after sexual intercourse.

Irene Merrow shared a photo of the certificate on Twitter with the caption: “My boyfriend handed me this immediately after sex. I am losing my mind. “

Her full name was written on the certificate awarded on February 3, 2021.

It reads: “Irene F. Merrow has participated with distinction in the best sex of her life.

“Awarded with appreciation on this 3 day of February in the year 2021.”

The boyfriend went on to sign the certificate.

Read her tweet below: