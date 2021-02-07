Woman, 25, chewed to death by her rescue dog that attacked her on her sleep

A 25-year-old woman was savaged to death by her family’s rescue dog after it reportedly chewed her arm off as she lay in bed.

Keira Ladlow, was alone at a house in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham, England, when she was attacked by the dog.

Police and paramedics were called to the property at 2pm Friday, Feb 5, after a relative raised the alarm and Ms Ladlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abeygail Barrett, believed to be a relative, posted on Facebook that Ms Ladlow had found the dog “in a garden”.

She wrote: “Her previous dog was a pit bull that died of cancer so she rescued this dog after finding it in a garden where it had been on and off for four years.

“Sometimes dogs are rescued with all good intentions but their past can make them tragically unpredictable.”

A source also told the publication that Ms Ladlow was “screaming and shouting for help” and the bark from the dog was also “incredibly loud”.

West Midlands Police said no one else was in the property at the time and the Staffordshire cross dog was handed over to officers to be put down.