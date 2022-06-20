A woman claims to have fallen in love with and married a homemade ragdoll – and the pair now have a ‘baby’ together.

Meirivone Rocha Moraes says it was love at first sight when her mother first introduced her to Marcelo, a toy ragdoll the older woman crafted.

Her mum made the doll after listening to her complaints about being single and having nobody to dance with.

A whirlwind romance quickly ensued and the couple decided to tie the knot during a “beautiful” ceremony, with their unique nuptials attended by some 250 guests.

The 37-year-old describes family life with Marcelo as “wonderful”, although she does admit her workshy husband can be “lazy.”

She said: “It was because I didn’t have a forró dancer. I would go to these dances but wouldn’t always find a partner.

“Then he entered into my life and it all made sense. The wedding was a wonderful day for me, very important, very emotional. It rained a lot but it was wonderful.

“From the moment I walked down the aisle to the end, it was just beautiful. Then went to the wedding night with my husband Marcelo and we enjoyed our wedding night a lot.”

Recalling their wedding day, Meirivone, who lives in Brazil, said: “It was a wonderful day for me, very important, very emotional. He is a man I always wanted in my life. Married life with him is wonderful.

“He doesn’t fight with me, he doesn’t argue and he just understands me. Marcelo is a great and faithful husband. He is such a man and all women envy him.”

However, it isn’t all wedded bliss for the happy couple, with Meirivone, unfortunately, left struggling to pay the bills as the sole breadwinner.

She admitted: “He has so many great qualities but the only downside is he’s lazy. He doesn’t work at all. But I am a warrior and I keep it going for us.”

The newlyweds then spent a week-long honeymoon at a Rio de Janeiro beach house, before ‘welcoming’ a child together.

The pair welcomed their doll-baby Marcelinho into the world on May 21st, accompanied by a nurse and doctor.

Meirivone live-streamed the ‘home birth’ before an audience of 200 people.

She added: “It really upsets me when people say this is fake. It makes me so angry. I am a woman of character. My father, and my mother taught me to be honest, to be a good person, and not want to take advantage of anything.”