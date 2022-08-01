An eight-year-old girl (name withheld) is battling for her life after her mother, Janet Awo, assaulted her over 50 pesewas toffee.

The incident happened at Awutu Bereku Zongo in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Both of the victim’s hands are swollen and she has developed wounds all over her head as a result of the attack.

Information gathered indicated that Janet Awo, who is a petty trader, instructed the victim to park their goodies after close of business.

While counting her stock, she found out one of the 50 pesewas coconut toffees was missing.

The victim later confessed to stealing the toffee, resulting in her merciless beatings.

Grandmother of the victim, Comfort Amoaku, told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the victim was rushed to the hospital after the attack.

However, they lack funds for medical treatment and have since been nursing her wounds with herbal remedy.

The issue has been reported to the district police who have commenced investigations into the matter.