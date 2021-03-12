Breastfeeding is beautiful and natural.



It is a sacred bond between a mother and her young one.



However, it becomes scary when a woman in menopause breastfeeds a snake.



This is the case of a Chimanimani woman in Zimbabwe who has sent tongues wagging after being spotted at her friend’s house breastfeeding the giant reptile.



The hard-to-believe incident is now before Chief Mutambara’s court as two elderly friends – Gogo Savie Nenohwe and Gogo Ethel Sithole – are answering to the witchcraft allegations being levelled against them.



Gogo Nenohwe was spotted by a 12-year-old girl as she breastfed the snake while uttering names of fellow villagers whom she wanted her ‘baby’ to deal with.



Chief Mutambara urged the two women to consult a white garment prophetess, Madzimai Loice Mukono. The visit to Madzimai Mukono’s shrine saw the skeletons tumbling from the duo’s closets as the prophetess revealed that a snake that resides at Gogo Sithole’s homestead is used by the ladies for witchcraft.



When the case was heard before Chief Mutambara’s Court last week on Saturday, the key witness narrated the spine-chilling incident.



“I saw Gogo Nenohwe breastfeeding a very big snake which had a red cloth and beads tied around it. After breastfeeding it, she took out a plate of food and fed the snake. I did not see what food she was feeding it, but I heard her muttering names of fellow villagers and telling the snake to deal with them,” narrated the minor.



After reporting the case to Gogo Sithole and realising that she was not taking any action, the young girl then reported the matter to other villagers. It was also brought before the village head, Ms Molline Nenohwe’s attention, who then took the issue to Chief Mutambara.

The two women were then summoned to the traditional leader’s court.



“Why is it that when this girl told you that she had seen your friend breastfeeding a snake at your house you did not take any action? It is clear that this girl is traumatised by what she saw,” said Chief Mutambara.



In her defence, Gogo Sithole said when the girl brought the matter to her attention, she could not travel to the chief’s court to make a report.



“I did not have money to bring the matter to your court. I also did not confront Nenohwe because I knew that once I confronted her, I would need to bring the matter before the chief’s court, yet I couldn’t do that at that moment,” she said.



But Gogo Sithole’s niece, Maria, said she used to share a room with the snake.



“I used to sleep in the room where Gogo Nenohwe was seen breastfeeding the snake. The snake stays in that room. I stopped using the room because of that and begged my aunt to move me to another room. Sometimes the snake comes out to bask in the sun,” said Maria.



Other villagers in Nenohwe Village also said they have come across a giant snake that has a red cloth tied around it. Villagers say the snake has been spotted basking in the sun at Gogo Sithole’s homestead.



Gogo Nenohwe remained tight-lipped during the hearing and refused to entertain the media after the court session. Madzimai Mukono is now on a mission to capture the snake.



“We went to Gogo Sithole’s homestead to capture the snake on Monday but failed to do so as a multitude had gathered to witness the drama. We will go back later this week and we hope to succeed in our mission.



“After capturing the snake, we will bring it to the chief’s court,” said Madzimai Mukono.



