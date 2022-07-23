A woman has drowned in a well in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found lifeless at a suburb called Old Estate on Thursday, July 21.

Residents suspect that the victim, whose name was given as Elizabeth, fell into the facility some five days ago.

It is unclear how she ended up at the bottom of the well.

According to them, some of the children in the house of the deceased sensed a pungent smell.

That was when they embarked on a search which led to the discovery of her decomposing body in the well.

The issue was subsequently reported to the police after the Assembly and Unit Committee members were informed.

Following the report, a joint team of police and fire service personnel moved in to remove the body for burial.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.