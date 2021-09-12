A woman, dressed as a nun, was pictured dancing with a skeleton beside graveyard.

A baffled passer-by snapped the bizarre activity which appeared to involve models of a human and dog in skeleton form.

The witness says they were not the only one outside the old Hull General Cemetery to be left confused as other cars also slowed to check they were not seeing things.

Dressed in a cream nun’s habit and coif headpiece, the woman looked to be joyfully dancing with a model human skeleton and playing with the dog, Hull Live reports.

A startled witness, who took the snaps from a passenger seat, said: “Literally, she stood at the cemetery on Spring Bank West opposite the turn off for Hymers school. She was dancing with a skeleton.”