A 38-year-old woman, Ada Umiebulue, was on Tuesday docked in a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly attempting to bite off a neighbour’s finger.

The police charged the defendant, who resides at No 7 Cooker Compound in Orile, Surulere, with assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September at her residence.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the defendant almost bit off the middle finger of her neighbour, Jennifer Nkechi during an altercation.

It took serious effort to get Nkechi’s middle finger out of the defendant’s mouth, he said.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Sodiq Bello admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10, 000 with one responsible surety.

She ordered that the sureties must reside in Lagos and should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The court adjourned the case to October 14 for trial.