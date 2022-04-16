A woman, believed to be in her 40s, has died in a Metro Mass bus with registration number GS 5264-20 in which she was travelling from Kumasi to Wa.

The deceased was said to be travelling with her two children.

Other passengers on board told Adom News’ Rebecca Nantomah the woman was supposed to alight at Bole.

However, she fell asleep midway the journey and upon arrival at Bole, all attempts by her sons between 13 and 15 to wake her up proved futile.

The driver and the police escort were informed and also tried to wake her up but were unsuccessful.

The driver drove straight to Bole police station where the body was removed to the Bole district hospital.

The body has since been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Residents, reacting to the incident, said they were in shock and yet to come to terms with it.

