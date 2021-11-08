A mother-of-four has died after she fell into a sewage tank inside her compound located in Edo State, Nigeria.

According to ITV, the deceased, identified as Mrs Osairome, went out of her house to fetch water in a well located in the compound.

She had finished fetching two buckets of water and was returning to her house when she climbed on the sewage tank in the compound. The tank sadly caved in and she plunged into it.

Passersby made frantic efforts to rescue her alive but she died before she was recovered.

The body has been deposited in a morgue in the state.

Her husband, while speaking on the incident, said he was in church when he was notified of the unfortunate development.