A pair of identical twins based in Nigeria, Taye Elizabeth and Kehinde Rebecca, have passed away one year apart.

A friend of the deceased Adenike Ise-Oluwa, who confirmed the sad news on Facebook, said Taye died two days ago, one year after the death of her twin sister.

“Kai, just as much as I hate to post that a friend like a sister Omotaye Elizabeth Kehinde, just left us today to meet with her twin sister Kehinde Rebecca Kehinde who left a year ago, we will Miss you alot, but who are we to question God almighty, who does what he so wishes, we love you both but God loves you more, sun reee ooo,” she wrote.

Another, Abiodun Janet said Taye died after a brief illness.

“Hmmmmm what a life, few weeks ago I was searching for a style when I discovered this pix in my gallery, I was like God! May Kehinde Soul continue to rest in peace, unknown to me that I will soon repost this same pix for the death of our beloved sister Taye. I pray from the dept of my heart that God forgives them of their sins and accept them, and may such bad news never, I mean Never ever occur to the family. My condolences to the entire family. Their husbands. Their beautiful kids. And to the entire banking and finance past students of FPB. We will miss you guys so much. We shall all meet in the glorious place of the most high God spotless. After just a brief illness.”

Below is her post on Facebook: