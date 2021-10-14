The image of a yet-to-identified woman is all over the internet after a Closed-Circuit Television exposed her.

The footage was of the mid-adult skillfully stealing a mobile phone at a printing centre located around Mamprobi Post Office.

In the video, the woman, believed to be married, is seen targeting the phone as she distracts the printing representative with a flyer she wanted to be worked on.

After successfully diverting the owner’s attention, she shielded the phone with one of the flyers she was holding and her purse, while she waited for the right time to strike.

As the owner stood up to attend to her business, the thief quickly recovered her purse and flyer, together with the phone that was resting on the table.

The one-minute footage did not end with her exiting the centre, but it is safe to say she succeeded anyway.

Watch video below: