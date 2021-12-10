The Amanfrom District Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old woman, identified as Madina Agyei, for allegedly killing her brother’s son.

The sad incident occurred at Amanfom Official Town in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Daily Guide reports that the six-year-old boy was accused by the suspect of stealing fish in her palmnut soup.

Amanfrom District Crime Officer, DSP Seth Amaniampong, confirmed the sad news to the media but did not give details about the incident, saying it was too early to make definite conclusions.

However, Grace Arhin, a tenant, who heard the noise during the alleged beating of the boy around 12:00am on Wednesday, revealed that the suspect had accused the boy, called Mubarik, of being a thief and had said he stole and ate all the fish in her palmnut soup which had been reserved for next day.

Madam Arhin alleged that the suspect told her that she had killed the boy and the reason was that the boy was a thief.