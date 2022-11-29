Nigerian artiste Wizkid has stirred reactions online with a single post where he declared himself single.

Machala, as he is otherwise known, updated his snapchat with the information that clearly spelt out that he has been single for long.

“Been single for too long. Gotta find me one or two,” the post read.

His declaration is coming just few months after his manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock, welcomed their second child and the singer’s fourth child.

Jada has always described herself the official girlfriend of the Grammy award-winner, hence she feels disrespected by Wizkid’s post.

Jada made a counter post, advising Wizkid to learn to control his emotions.

She went on to say that bringing their argument to social media to seek validation is not the best way to handle their relationship issue.