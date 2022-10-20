Congratulations have poured in for superstar Wizkid and his manager, Jada as they welcome their baby.

Jada made the announcement on her Instagram page to announce the double celebration of her birthday and the birth of their second child.

She shared a photo of herself and their children, and described the experience to be “beyond a blessing.”

The celebrity couple welcomed their child five years after they welcomed their first, Zion Ayo Balogun.

Prior to her delivery, Jada shared maternity photos accompanied by messages of how excited she is to be a mother-of-two.

“Here is to the very next chapter. I know it is about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for. Two beautiful children to brighten my days,” she wrote.