Renowned Afrobeats musician, Wizkid, has filled his fans with envy after splashing over half a billion naira on his new whip.

The superstar took to his social media pages to show off his 2022 black badge Rolls Royce Cullinan, a latest addition to his fleet.

He becomes one of the few persons to ever own the car reportedly worth about $820k.

This is the third car he has copped in a space of 2 months; he bought a lower version Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini urus.

Meanwhile, reports are that he is yet to take delivery of a Lamborghini Aventador and Maybach he has already purchased.

Wizkid shared photos of the customized interior on his social media page to give credence to the claim that he is one of the richest self-made artistes Nigeria can boast of.

He was also spotted cruising in his luxury car on the streets of Lagos.

Fans of the musician, Wizkid FC, have rushed to social media to congratulate their idol on his newest acquisition.