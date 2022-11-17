Nigeria superstar Wizkid paid an unconventional tribute to Davido by performing one of his songs at a concert.

Wizkid put their musical rivalry to the side to deliver what could be said to be a historic performance in solidarity with him over the loss of his son, Ifeanyi.

At the Madison Square Garden in New York, Wizkid opened his show with Davido’s biggest song ever, Omo Baba Olowo (OBO), causing the crowd to leap in joy.

”This one is for Davido, we love you,” Wizkid’s official DJ, Tunez said while the song filled the airwaves.

As if that was not enough, Wizkid gave a powerful performance of Davido’s ‘Dami Duro’ song which saw the crowd in wild chanting.

Wizkid also received a plaque of honour for selling out the almost 21,000 capacity venue.