A group of aggrieved housewives on Monday, April 11, staged a peaceful protest to voice grievances against their husbands in Kampala, Uganda.

The women were demonstrating over the small upkeep money that their husbands give them, lack of appreciation while others said that they also deserved trips to Dubai and other gifts.

The women carried placards with various inscriptions expressing their grievances. Some of the writings read: “Wives also deserve trips to Dubai, our husbands are no longer eating at home.”

According to Daily Monitor, the women have been arrested and detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

Uganda Police Force said the demonstration was illegal.