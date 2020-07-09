Adom FM, Asempa FM, Adom TV and Adomonline.com brought you ‘ME PAPA Y3 TOUGH’, a celebration of fathers in the COVID 19 frontlines. The winners are:

Emmanuel Nana Adams, an Immigration Officer at Tema and Aflao was nominated by daughter Emmanuella Lucy Adams:

W.O.1 Francis Odumang, a Military Officer at Teshie Camp was nominated by daughter Bervely Odumang:

Benjamin Oheneba Amoako, a Police officer at Ho was nominated by son Nathaniel Amoako:

Isaac Ofori, a Police officer at Abrem-Nkawkaw was nominated by daughter Ascla Denkyira Ofori:

Adzaklo Steven, a Custom Officer at Tatale, Tamale was nominated by daughter Adzaklo Regina:

Robert Antwi, a Police officer at Nkoranza in the Bono East region was nominated by daughter Serwaa Antwi.

ASP Henry Ofori Addo, Police Officer in Kumasi was nominated by daughter Wanita Ofori Addo:

Cpl Yaw Ampofo, a Police Officer at Burma Camp was nominated by daughter Serwaa:

Joy Prime, Joy FM, Hitz FM, Joy News and Myjoyonline brought you ‘MY DAD IS TOUGH’, a celebration of fathers in the COVID 19 frontlines. Here are the winners:

Dr Mensah Amoah, a Doctor at Korle BU Teaching hospital was nominated by daughter Akosua Amoah:

Lt. Col. Dr Frederick Hobenu, a Doctor at the 37 Military hospital was nominated by daughter Esinam Hobenu:

Dr Tutus Pelpuour Beyou, a Gyaenacologist at the Korle BU Teaching Hospital was nominated by daughter Benito Beyou:

EMT James N.B German, First Responder (Ambulance Service) at Ahunjor, Kumasi was nominated by son Kingsly German.

Ideas Coleman Anani, a Nurse at Ada was nominated by neighbor Patricia Bayate.

Dr Dzodzegbe, a Gyaenacologist at Agona Swedru was nominated by son Felix Dzodzegbe:

Clifford Atsutse, a Police Officer @Kwahu Tafo was nominated by wife and sons:

From 600+ entries received, a total of 15 lucky fathers at the COVID-19 frontlines were selected and celebrated with varied products from our sponsors based on score of entries.

We are grateful to our sponsors: DBS Roofing Sheet, Old Mutual, Verna Active, Nivea, Franko Trading Enterprise, Woodin, Divine Mixture, Adonko Bitters & Hand Sanitizers, Nasco from Electroland, Hepa Plus Immune Booster, Kabfam Ghana Limited, Soccerbet, Nkulenu Prekese Palm Soup Base and Florecent Security Doors & Building Materials.

The others are OD Bitters, Las Palmas Food Centre, Asikafo)Herbal Centre & Clinic, Yazz Tissues from Lexta Ghana, Day By Day Men from Dream Cosmetics, Voltic, Kent –Med Enterprise, Boafo Herbal, Kovi Organic Foods, Protract GPS, Mansowa Herbal Centre, Seven Steps Building Construction, Diamond Beauty Soap, Asanka, Institute of Business Management & Journalism, Horla Saviour Herbal Centre, Hontamin Ginseng, Samboat Industries Limited, Dr. Bodza Herbal Clinic and Dermoned & Dual Power Cosmetics & Household Products.

